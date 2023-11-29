Life Lately: Bucks star Damian Lillard drops new music covering his trade to Milwaukee

In Today's Talker — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard released new music last week.

Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped new songs on Thursday.

The star guard has a separate career in hip-hop.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Lillard partnered with a local music startup called Even to help release his music.

The collection is called "Life Lately," and covers his trade to the Bucks, as well as his divorce.

It features artists such as Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jordin Sparks.

You can listen to the music on your favorite streaming platform here.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment in the media player above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip