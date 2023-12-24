Knicks host the Bucks in Christmas day action

Milwaukee Bucks (22-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (16-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -3; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks square off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks have gone 12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the worst team in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 5.9.

The Bucks are 18-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the league averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.3% from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Knicks average 114.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 118.8 the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 12.6 more points per game (124.6) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (112.0).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 23 the Bucks won 130-111 led by 28 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Brunson scored 36 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Brook Lopez is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bucks. Lillard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 132.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Jericho Sims: out (ankle).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

