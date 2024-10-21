Khris Middleton to miss Bucks season opener vs 76ers, according to ESPN

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton is expected to miss the Milwaukee Bucks season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is expected to miss Wednesday’s season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Middleton is out to start the NBA season as he rehabs from offseason ankle surgeries. Bucks are cautiously progressing Middleton toward a return. pic.twitter.com/s5l9BU9pj5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

Over the summer, Middleton had surgery on both of his ankles. Middleton hasn't played in any preseason games this year. It's unclear when he will be featured in any game.

This next NBA season will be big for the Bucks. Expectations are likely high. It's the first full season with head coach Doc Rivers. It's Damian Lillard's second season co-starring alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Once Middleton is cleared to play, he will certainly be a boost to the team.

Middleton has been on the Bucks since 2013. He has been in the league since 2012. During his NBA career, he has averaged 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

