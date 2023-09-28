Jrue Holiday says goodbye to Milwaukee: 'We will forever be champions together'

MILWAUKE — Former Milwaukee Bucks Point guard / Shooting guard Jrue Holiday is saying goodbye to Milwaukee.

In a post on Instagram, the basketball star wrote the following:

"Thank you fans! For those who know me best, they know we are all about family. Milwaukee - you welcomed me and my family into your city, into your homes, into your hearts. We will forever be champions together, and me and my family will forever be grateful and thankful. Until next time, thanks for everything!"

Holiday is now heading to the Portland Trail Blazers. He was part of a three-team deal that sent Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns. The trade was finalized Wednesday night after NBA attorneys, as is always the case with trades, reviewed the terms and approved the deal.

In exchange for giving up Holiday, the Bucks are now getting seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard. His '0' jerseys went on sale on Thursday at the Bucks Pro Shop.

Holiday was traded to the Bucks in 2021 and won his first NBA Championship with the team. He formerly played with the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip