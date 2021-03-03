Menu

Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to 128-97 rout of Bucks

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nuggets Bucks Basketball
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 23:52:39-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and the Denver Nuggets trounced Milwaukee 128-97 to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak.

Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago. Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year. The Nuggets shot 55.8% for the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season. Giannis Antetokoumpo had 27 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee as the Bucks finished an eight-game homestand

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku