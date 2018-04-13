Jabari Parker on reported extension offer: "I wish"

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Four years later, he's a role player third in command to superstar Giannis Antetkounmpo and Eric Bledsoe.
That role leaves his future with the team in question.
“Honestly, it’s uncertain,” Parker said after a practice. “I know that, just looking from afar, [the Bucks] will be fine. But I just have to see what’s going to happen with my future, and that’s uncertain. But I know for them, they’ll be fine regardless. They’ve been doing well.”
Prior to the season, Parker declined a 3 year, $54 million deal on the basis of being low-balled. The same exact deal that was reportedly on the table right now.
Joel Embiid, the third pick in that same draft recently signed a five year, $148 million deal while Andrew Wiggins, the top pick, signed a max deal worth 150 million.
The 23-year-old Parker has played in 183 games over his four year career and has averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
Sunday will be his first even NBA Postseason action.