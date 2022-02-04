Is Giannis the king of dad jokes?

Giannis might be a cool NBA MVP with a championship under his belt, but he is also a father of two kids which means he has corny dad jokes too.

Those jokes were on full display the other day. He posted to his Twitter a video of him flying on a plane telling his brother Thanasis an incredibly corny dad joke with an even cornier set up.

"Give him a blanket. Let me grab a blanket because it's going to be a cold one."

He got a blanket and handed it to his brother. Then he proceeded to tell a classic dad joke.

"So when you're - when you're learning to ride the bike, right? What is the hardest part?" Giannis asked his brother.

"What?" Thanasis replied.

"The pavement." Ba-dum-ch.

This proves two things. The first is that Giannis is one of the most likable guys in the NBA. Second, despite the MVP award and NBA championship, he is still just like the rest of us. We're sure that as his kids grow older, he will have even more dad jokes in his arsenal.

