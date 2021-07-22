'I'm feeling like a champ': Bucks fans take in the excitement during the parade

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee turned into a sea of green as tens of thousands of people turned out to celebrate with the champs.

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 2X NBA champions, a half a century apart.

History was made Tuesday, and for the first time, the city celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks with a parade downtown.

From painted faces to ninja turtles dancing, and everything in between, fans just couldn't get enough.

Amy Wolfe took the trip from Wilmington, Delaware simply because she didn't know if the team would win again during her lifetime, but more importantly, to finally party with fellow Bucks fans.

Wolfe's friend Andrea Rose just couldn't believe her dedication.

"I have to say, I admire her 13 hours for a one-day event, to drive home tomorrow morning," Rose said. "That's dedication. That's a Bucks fan."

Wolfe said she is looking forward to finally being able to celebrate among other fans.

For one Milwaukee man, he got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Actually my heart was racing, and my stomach was in like knots for like an hour," Bucks fan Darius Kelly said.

Kelly is now the proud owner of a signed picture from Giannis.

TMJ 4 Darius Kelly and his son smiling with the picture Giannis signed

This sketch was done by an artist in New York for New Year's, but Kelley never knew the Greek Freak himself would sign it right here in Milwaukee.

"This means a lot for me and my family. It's going to be at my mom's house forever," Kelly said with a smile.

Tens of thousands of fans enjoyed their time at the parade, and hope it doesn't take 50 years to win a championship again.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip