Holiday's shot caps huge rally as Bucks stun Heat 120-119

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday banked in a jumper from the paint with 1.9 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the Miami Heat 120-119.

The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s five-game winning streak.

Miami lost despite shooting 21 of 44 from 3-point range.

Tyler Herro led the way by scoring 30 points and shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

