Hawks' Trae Young listed as questionable for Game 4 against Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young has a bone bruise in his right foot, the Hawks said Monday. He suffered the injury during Sunday's Game 3 in which the Bucks powered past the Hawks to a 113-102 win, a victory that puts the Bucks up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks star guard appears to have rolled his ankle on the foot of an NBA referee, who was standing out of bounds. Young fell to the ground and received treatment, but returned to the game with just under 9 minutes left.

The Bucks are set to play the Hawks in Game 4 in Atlanta Tuesday. Tip off is 7:30 p.m.

