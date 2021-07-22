Gov. Evers issues proclamation making July 22 'Bucks in Six' Day

July 22 is officially "Bucks in Six" Day, thanks to a new proclamation by Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers issued the proclamation Thursday morning, ahead of the Bucks Championship Parade in Milwaukee.
"The Milwaukee Bucks fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, which has become their longtime rallying cry of 'Bucks in six!'" said the governor in a press release.
The Bucks Championship parade will step off in downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m.
