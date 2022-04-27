Watch
Giannis prepares for game 5 with multiple packages of Oreos

Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:53 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 05:53:36-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bulls in game 5 on Wednesday and to prepare, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent his Tuesday night hanging out at home with several packages of Oreos.

Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah went live on Instagram Tuesday night and showed Giannis as he stacked Oreos into large glass jars.

"Who in their right mind... Who does this?" Mariah said. She continued making fun of Giannis, asking where these jars are going to go, and who is going to eat all the cookies.

"Me. Me and my son," Giannis said.

Hopefully, Giannis didn't eat too many of them overnight. We need him at his best for game 5. Then again, could a few Oreos really slow down the greek freak? Maybe not.

Should the Bucks win Wednesday night, Milwaukee will move onto the Eastern Conference Semi-finals where they will take on the Boston Celtics.

