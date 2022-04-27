Giannis prepares for game 5 with multiple packages of Oreos

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Chicago Bulls in game 5 on Wednesday and to prepare, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent his Tuesday night hanging out at home with several packages of Oreos.

Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah went live on Instagram Tuesday night and showed Giannis as he stacked Oreos into large glass jars.

"Who in their right mind... Who does this?" Mariah said. She continued making fun of Giannis, asking where these jars are going to go, and who is going to eat all the cookies.

"Me. Me and my son," Giannis said.

Hopefully, Giannis didn't eat too many of them overnight. We need him at his best for game 5. Then again, could a few Oreos really slow down the greek freak? Maybe not.

Should the Bucks win Wednesday night, Milwaukee will move onto the Eastern Conference Semi-finals where they will take on the Boston Celtics.

