Giannis Antetokounmpo selected to 2020-21 All-NBA First Team

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced Tuesday.

It's the third consecutive season the Milwaukee Bucks forward has earned All-NBA First Team honors.

Antetokounmpo’s three First Team All-NBA selections trail only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s four selections for the most in Bucks history.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team by Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), according to the NBA.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip