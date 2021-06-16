Watch
Giannis Antetokounmpo selected to 2020-21 All-NBA First Team

Tom Pennington
DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 18, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 20:53:38-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced Tuesday.

It's the third consecutive season the Milwaukee Bucks forward has earned All-NBA First Team honors.

Antetokounmpo’s three First Team All-NBA selections trail only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s four selections for the most in Bucks history.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team by Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), according to the NBA.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

