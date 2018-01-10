Giannis Antetokounmpo pranks Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, fills his car with popcorn

The Milwaukee Bucks have shown that they are quite the practical jokers after they filled rookie teammate Sterling Brown's car with tons of popped popcorn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo surprised Brown with a car full of popcorn, joking that it was "punishment" for Brown failing to do his rookie duty of putting towels on Giannis' chair after games.

The Bucks posted the video to Twitter, and Brown was not pleased with the mess.

"This is what you get when you don't do your rookie duties!!" - @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/y4verg5dA0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2018

Brown can't wait until he gets his rookies next season. Let's hope they are recording when that happens.