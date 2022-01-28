Giannis Antetokounmpo named starter for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Bucks announced Thursday.

This is the sixth consecutive season Antetokounmpo has been voted an All-Star Game starter.

Antetokounmpo ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in franchise history.

The game will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Fans account for 50% of the vote while the media and players account for 25% each to determine the starters.

Joining Antetokounmpo as starters for the 71st NBA All-Star Game are Stephen Curry (Golden State), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Ja Morant (Memphis), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) and Trae Young (Atlanta).

