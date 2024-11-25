Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5 (Nov. 18-24), the NBA announced today.

This is Antetokounmpo’s first Player of the Week honor this season and the 24th of his career, according to a press release from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Leading the Bucks to a season-long four-game win streak and a perfect 4-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 32.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 61.2% from the field.

He opened the week with 20 points and 13 rebounds against Houston on Monday before scoring 41 points against Chicago on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo shot 17-24 (.708) from the field against the Bulls for his 21st career game with 40+ points on 70% shooting, surpassing Adrian Dantley for the most such games in NBA history.

He tallied his second triple-double of the season on Friday against Indiana with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and followed it with a 32-point, 11-rebound performance against Charlotte on Saturday to conclude the week.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a league-high 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds (6th in NBA) and 6.4 assists (T-19th in NBA) this season while shooting 60.8% from the field (8th in NBA).

He reached 19,020 career points on Saturday, becoming the ninth active player in NBA history to score 19,000 career points. Helping the Bucks win six of their last seven games and post a 7-5 record in November, Antetokounmpo is on pace to tally the second season in NBA history with 30+ points on 60% shooting, after he became the first player in league history to reach those figures in a season in 2023-24.

