Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard named 2024 NBA All-Star game starters

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard have been selected as starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

This is the eighth consecutive All-Star Game selection and start for Antetokounmpo and the eighth selection for Lillard, who has been named a starter for the first time in his career.

In his 11th NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.3 points (3rd in NBA), 11.7 rebounds (5th in NBA), and a career-high 6.2 assists per game while shooting a career-best 60.5% from the field (9th in NBA). By averaging 31.3 points on 60.5% shooting, Antetokounmpo is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 30+ points on 60% shooting in a season.

Two of the highest-scoring games in the NBA this season have belonged to Antetokounmpo, who poured in a career-high and franchise-record 64 points on Dec. 13 in addition to scoring 54 points on Nov. 19, which marked the most points scored in a road game in franchise history.

He’s reached the 40-point mark on four other occasions this season and has scored 30+ points in 26 of his 42 games played. Antetokounmpo has also tallied seven triple-doubles, which is tied for the most he’s had in a season in his career and are the fourth-most in the NBA this season.

In his first season with the Bucks and 12th in the NBA, Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.

He’s eighth in the Eastern Conference in scoring and fourth in assists per game while ranking fourth in the NBA in free throws made (306), fourth in free throws attempted (332) and second in free-throw percentage (.922).

In 41 appearances this season, Lillard has scored 20+ points 30 times, 30+ points 13 times and 40+ points twice while dishing out 10+ assists in seven games to give him seven double-doubles on the season. One of the most clutch players in the NBA, Lillard ranks second in the league with 98 points and is a league-leading +72 in clutch situations this season.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard, who have helped the Bucks to a 31-13 record this season, are the first Bucks duo to start an All-Star Game since Bob Dandridge and Brian Winters in 1976.

It’s also the fifth time in the last six seasons that Milwaukee has had multiple All-Star selections. Lillard becomes the 21st player in franchise history to be named an All-Star and the seventh to be selected as a starter.

The starters for the All-Star Game were selected by fan, player, and media voting, with fans accounting for 50% of the vote while all current players and a media panel accounted for 25% each.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game, which will feature the return of the East vs. West format, tips off from Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip