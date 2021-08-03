Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Free agent guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks: Report

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Philadelphia 76ers' George Hill (33) reacts after fouling Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
George Hill
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 19:53:58-04

MILWAUKEE — Free agent guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers player cleared waivers and the opening of the league year on Aug. 6, sources told Charania.

Hill played for the Bucks from 2018-2020 after being traded to the team from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's been with the 76ers since March.

Hill was with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Hill later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Bucks. In 2020, Hill was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and later the 76ers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo