Free agent guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks: Report

MILWAUKEE — Free agent guard George Hill plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers player cleared waivers and the opening of the league year on Aug. 6, sources told Charania.

Hill played for the Bucks from 2018-2020 after being traded to the team from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's been with the 76ers since March.

Hill was with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Hill later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Bucks. In 2020, Hill was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and later the 76ers.

