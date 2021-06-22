Watch
Fiserv Forum seeking not-for-profit volunteers to work concessions for playoff games

Fiserv Forum on October 6, 2020.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jun 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum wants not-for-profit staff members to volunteer to work the arena’s concessions stands for Milwaukee Bucks playoff games, the team announced Monday.

That includes the Eastern Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, as well as for potential future playoff games this season.

A percentage of sales at the specific concessions stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.

Not-for-profits interested in volunteering are asked to contact Doug Carstens at dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3917 and Cecil McGrew at cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3949.

