Eastern Conference Finals schedule released for Miami Heat vs... TBD

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks are yet to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, but if they win tonight and do in fact move on, they would take on the Miami Heat.

We aren't trying to jinx anything by sharing this but... should the Bucks advance, they would head to Miami for Game 1 against the Heat. Here's what the schedule looks like for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1



In Miami

Tuesday, May 17

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 2



In Miami

Thursday, May 19

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 3



In Milwaukee/Boston

Saturday, May 21

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 4



In Milwaukee/Boston

Monday, May 23

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 5



In Miami

Wednesday, May 25

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 6



In Milwaukee/Boston

Friday, May 27

7:30 p.m. CT

Game 7



In Miami

Sunday, May 29

7:30 p.m. CT

All of this to say, the Bucks still need to win one of the next two games. On this Friday the 13th we are trying hard not to jinx anything, but thought we'd share the schedule just in case.

