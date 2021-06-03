'Do you want me to be honest?': Giannis tells us about his daily routine

MILWAUKEE — You ever wonder what players do when they are having a long layoff? Let's just say Giannis isn't always thinking hoops.

"You want to know my routine? What I do?" Giannis Antetokounmpo says.

"Kind of, yes," a reporter said during a presser Thursday.

"OK, so, like, do you want me to be honest, or want me to be like politically correct?" Giannis says.

"Well I hope you'd be honest," the reporter says.

"OK, so I wake up. The first thing I do in the morning? I pee," Giannis Antetokounmpo says. "After I pee I take a shower. After that? I drink two bottles of water. After that? I go to practice. Prepare mentally to go to practice. Come to practice. Do whatever I got to do. Lift some weights. Shoot some shots. Ask coach, even, what I can get better. How can I help the team be better. After that, I just go back to my house. Special time with my son. Put him down for a nap and after that? I watch Netflix for like 8 hours."

The Bucks are big underdogs against the Nets big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

