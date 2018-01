MILWAUKEE -- The main Daktronics center-hung scoreboard for the new Bucks arena will be raised into its permanent location on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m.

Check out Daktronics scoreboard going up in new Milwaukee @Bucks arena. Top ten in size for NBA. 9.4 million LEDS. 80% of new Bucks home is finished. 50% of seats are installed. pic.twitter.com/cuVlPR3YCO — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) January 16, 2018

With 9.4 million LEDs, the Daktronics scoreboard is 3,922 total square feet and features four high definition displays, making it the largest four-equal sided scoreboard in an NBA-only arena.

Each of the four main displays are full high-definition resolution (1,152 x 1,344), much like home theater HDTVs, which will provide a superior viewing experience to all fans in the world-class venue.

Construction for the new arena is scheduled to be complete by the 2018-2019 NBA season.