Connaughton helps Bucks recover, top Knicks after blown lead

Frank Franklin II/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Semi Ojeleye (37) collides with New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 9:22 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 22:22:42-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating the New York Knicks 112-100.

Less than a week after the Knicks came from 21 down to win 113-98 at Milwaukee, the Bucks opened a 70-46 cushion midway through the third quarter.

But the Knicks’ reserves wiped that away and the game was tied with 5 minutes to play.

But Connaughton’s 3-pointers reopened a 10-point lead with 2:05 remaining and Grayson Allen added another pair to put it away.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

