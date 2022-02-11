Christian Yelich attends Bucks, Suns game in Phoenix

PHOENIX — It felt like Milwaukee in Phoenix Thursday night as the Bucks took on the Suns, a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals.

While the game didn't end the way anyone wanted, with the Suns winning, there's still a positive from the night. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and former MVP Christian Yelich reunited with the team and his pal Pat Connaughton.

The two have been close for a while, especially after Connaughton dunked over Yelich at the NBA all-star game back in 2020.

The pairing also makes sense considering Connaughton not only played basketball in college but baseball as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo on Twitter Thursday night of the two, with the caption "just a couple of baseball guys."

We love seeing our Wisconsin teams hang out together. Now, all we need is for our boys to reunite here in Milwaukee!

Just a couple of baseball guys. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5gTC3NaOnr — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2022

