Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is out for the remainder of the 2021 playoff season due to a torn ligament in his ankle.

The news comes after the Bucks defeated the Heat in Game 3 Thursday evening.

DiVincenzo underwent an MRI and exam, which revealed the injury, the Bucks said.

According to the Bucks, DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in the three playoff games.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip