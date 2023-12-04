Bucks star Khris Middleton gifts winter coats to MPS students as part of '12 Days of Khrismas'

MILAWUKEE — The "12 Days of Khrismas" is back! Of course we're talking about Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton, who spends this time of year giving back to the community.

Monday morning was all about making sure children would stay warm this winter, but not before signing a few brag-worthy autographs. It was a day students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School won't soon forget.

“It was cool and he also shook my hand so I don’t think I’m going to wash my hands anymore," said one student.

While students would have loved for Middleton to sign more hats and shake every hand, he had an even bigger gift to give.

"Getting a new coat," said Middleton. "A coat that they can rock around. Brag to their friends about what color they got and keep them warm so they can keep playing outside during the cold weather.”

"12 Days of Khrismas" is a part of Middleton's holiday community service initiative and this stop was for a huge coat drive.

“It’s just a part of who I am," said Middleton. "Realizing that a lot of people are in in different ways. Small things like a coat will go a long way, especially for kids and especially in Milwaukee.”

It's the 5th time Middleton has teamed up with United Healthcare for this coat drive. This year a $20,000 United Healthcare grant made hundreds of new coats available for donation.

"This truly makes me MPS proud," said Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley. "I love to see the outpouring of support from our community as well as our superstar Khris Middleton, who’s here to support our young people."

After testing out a few different looks and asking the most important question of the day:

"Does this look good on me?" asked on student.

Every single student at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School walked away with a brand-new winter coat.

"I think to put a smile of someone’s face at any time of the year is the right thing to do.”

