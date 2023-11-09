Watch Now
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for 2nd technical foul against Pistons

Morry Gash/AP
Detroit Pistons' Jared Rhoden fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 22:13:05-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter for his second technical foul Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo apparently got the second technical for taunting a defender after a dunk that put the Bucks up 73-60 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo was called for his first technical with just under four minutes left in the first half.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points — on 6-of-16 shooting — and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

