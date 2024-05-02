Bucks star Damian Lillard will play in Game 6 of Pacers series; Giannis out again

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will play in Game 6 of the team's series against the Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report, shared the news on X Thursday afternoon.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (Achilles) will make his return tonight for Game 6 at Indiana, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/y9gIll1qqt — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 2, 2024

Lillard hurt his Achilles in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series on April 26.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn't played since April 9, when he strained his calf, will sit the game out once again.

The Bucks find themselves in a do-or-die situation, down 3-2 in the series. They'll need to win tonight and win again at home in Game 7 in order to advance in the playoffs.

Game 6 against the Pacers tips off at 5:30 p.m.

