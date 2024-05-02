Watch Now
Bucks star Damian Lillard will play in Game 6 of Pacers series; Giannis out again

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA playoff basketball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 17:37:11-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will play in Game 6 of the team's series against the Indiana Pacers, according to a report.

Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report, shared the news on X Thursday afternoon.

Lillard hurt his Achilles in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series on April 26.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn't played since April 9, when he strained his calf, will sit the game out once again.

The Bucks find themselves in a do-or-die situation, down 3-2 in the series. They'll need to win tonight and win again at home in Game 7 in order to advance in the playoffs.

Game 6 against the Pacers tips off at 5:30 p.m.

