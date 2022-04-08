Bucks single-game playoff tickets go on sale today

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are heading to the playoffs and beginning today, you can get single-game tickets.

The 2022 playoffs tipoff next weekend, where the Bucks will defend their 2021 NBA Championship title.

The official start date, time, and opponent for the first-round series have not been announced yet. However, the Bucks will start selling tickets for those games at noon on Friday, April 8.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the first series here. There will be limited tickets for four games available.

