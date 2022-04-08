Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks single-game playoff tickets go on sale today

APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 06:41:56-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are heading to the playoffs and beginning today, you can get single-game tickets.

The 2022 playoffs tipoff next weekend, where the Bucks will defend their 2021 NBA Championship title.

The official start date, time, and opponent for the first-round series have not been announced yet. However, the Bucks will start selling tickets for those games at noon on Friday, April 8.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the first series here. There will be limited tickets for four games available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday