Bucks sign and waive Alex Antetokounmpo, may stay on the Wisconsin Herd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo, one of Giannis' younger brothers, according to The Athletic.

The team signed and waived Alex in 2022 too. The move allows the team to keep his G-League rights and makes him eligible for a bonus worth up to $75,000 if he spends at least 2 months with the Wisconsin Herd, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

The Wisconsin Herd is in the NBA G League based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is affiliated with the Bucks.

Alex starred at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay. He was acquired by the Herd in a trade with Toronto in 2022. The Bucks then signed and waived him before training camp kicked off.

