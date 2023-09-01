Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks sign and waive Alex Antetokounmpo, may stay on the Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo, one of Giannis' younger brothers, according to The Athletic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, DK Metcalf
Rob Gray/AP
Millwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, along with brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo, right, and Alex Antetokounmpo award NFL player DK Metcalf the MVP award at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, DK Metcalf
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:24:53-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo, one of Giannis' younger brothers, according to The Athletic.

The team signed and waived Alex in 2022 too. The move allows the team to keep his G-League rights and makes him eligible for a bonus worth up to $75,000 if he spends at least 2 months with the Wisconsin Herd, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

The Wisconsin Herd is in the NBA G League based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and is affiliated with the Bucks.

Alex starred at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay. He was acquired by the Herd in a trade with Toronto in 2022. The Bucks then signed and waived him before training camp kicked off.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device