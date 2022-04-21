Bucks say Khris Middleton out for Game 3 in Chicago

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next game with a sprained medial collateral ligament after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of their Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks announced Thursday that the three-time All-Star wouldn’t be available for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series Friday night in Chicago.

Exactly how much time Middleton will miss remains uncertain.

Middleton headed into the locker room with 6:49 left in the Bucks’ 114-110 loss. His left leg gave out while he tried to plant on a spin move.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

"Middleton will receive daily treatment and evaluation with the next status update coming in approximately two weeks," the Bucks said in a statement on Thursday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-all heading into Friday’s Game 3 in Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists. During Game 2, Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Bucks' all-time playoff scoring leader.

DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points for his career playoff high. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points plus 13 rebounds and Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bulls for just the second time in their last 18 meetings.

