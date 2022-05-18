Bucks, Sargento donate $33.5K to Habitat for Humanity during 2021-22 season

MILWAUKEE — Three years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods teamed up for the "Tipoff for Homes" initiative. This year, the program raised $33,500 for Habitat for Humanity.

How the program works is every time the Bucks win a tipoff during the regular season, Sargento makes a $500 donation to Habitat for Humanity. This season, Sargento had donated $14,500 by March 9 and then doubled that donation to $29,000, helping achieve the $33,500 total.

Since the inception of Tipoff for Homes, the Bucks and Sargento have raised a total of $111,000 for Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Sargento to raise $33,500 for Tipoff for Homes this season,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We are grateful to be part of this important initiative to give back to the Milwaukee community.”

