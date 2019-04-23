Menu

Bucks provide excuse note for fans who celebrated first NBA playoff series win since 2001

Posted: 10:03 AM, Apr 23, 2019
Updated: 2019-04-23 15:03:31Z
Bucks arrive at airport after sweeping Pistons in first round

MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans might have stayed up a little later than usual Monday night, but they had a good reason.

They were celebrating the team's first NBA playoff series win since 2001 after Milwaukee swept the Pistons.

Peter Feigin, Bucks president, provided an excuse note for workers who might have needed extra sleep.

The Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round.

