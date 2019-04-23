MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans might have stayed up a little later than usual Monday night, but they had a good reason.



They were celebrating the team's first NBA playoff series win since 2001 after Milwaukee swept the Pistons.

Peter Feigin, Bucks president, provided an excuse note for workers who might have needed extra sleep.



Enjoy an extra hour or two of sleep Milwaukee, you earned it!!

Download your letter at https://t.co/61Kf2VvKFA #FearTheDeer | @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/f31GIIbp2D

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2019



The Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round.