Bucks' PJ Tucker signing two-year, $15 million deal with Miami Heat: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward P. J. Tucker is signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell The Athletic NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Tucker's deal includes a player option in Year 2, sources told Charania.

Tucker joined the Bucks in March of 2021 and helped the team win its first NBA Championship title in 50 years. Tucker played with the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns before being traded to Milwaukee.

Also on Monday, free agent Bobby Portis agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Bucks, Charania reported.

Portis will also have a second year player option. Portis turned down potential deals from the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

