Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks' PJ Tucker signing two-year, $15 million deal with Miami Heat: Report

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker reacts to a call during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
PJ Tucker
Posted at 8:40 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 21:40:39-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward P. J. Tucker is signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell The Athletic NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Tucker's deal includes a player option in Year 2, sources told Charania.

Tucker joined the Bucks in March of 2021 and helped the team win its first NBA Championship title in 50 years. Tucker played with the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns before being traded to Milwaukee.

Also on Monday, free agent Bobby Portis agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Bucks, Charania reported.

Portis will also have a second year player option. Portis turned down potential deals from the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo