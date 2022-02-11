Watch
Bucks' Pat Connaughton breaks hand in game against Suns

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 94-90. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Pat Connaughton
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:32:46-05

MILWAUKEE — It's unclear how long the Milwaukee Bucks will be without Pat Connaughton after he got hurt Thursday night.

The injury occurred in the second half of the Bucks' game against the Phoenix Suns.

Later, the team tweeted Connaughton would not return due to a right 4th metacarpal fracture... a broken hand.

According to The Athletic, Coach Mike Budenholzer said the team is trying to figure out what is next for Connaughton and said he's hopeful he'll be able to return. When that will remains unclear.

The Bucks wound up losing the game 131-107.

