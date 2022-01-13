Watch
Bucks: Jrue Holiday listed as 'doubtful' for Thursday's game

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, center, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Jrue Holiday
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 06:49:21-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks provided an injury report update on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

As of Wednesday, Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left ankle.

Brook Lopez is still listed as out, as well as Jeff Dowtin, George Hill, and Luke Kornet.

The NBA champions lost to the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three night on Monday, 103-99.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.

