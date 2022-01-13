Bucks: Jrue Holiday listed as 'doubtful' for Thursday's game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks provided an injury report update on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

As of Wednesday, Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left ankle.

Brook Lopez is still listed as out, as well as Jeff Dowtin, George Hill, and Luke Kornet.

Injury Report Update:



Doubtful:



Jrue Holiday - Left Ankle; Soreness



Out:



Jeff Dowtin - G League Assignment

George Hill - H&S Protocols

Luke Kornet - Not With Team

Brook Lopez - Back; Surgery — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 12, 2022

The NBA champions lost to the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three night on Monday, 103-99.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.

