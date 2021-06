MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting fans to a send-off Friday before they head to Brooklyn for Game 7.

Fans who wish to attend should plan on arriving before noon. The send-off will be held along Layton Avenue outside Signature Flight Support (923 E. Layton Ave.).

The Bucks won their Thursday night game against the Nets with a final score of 104-89. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series and Saturday's game in Brooklyn will be the tie breaker. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

