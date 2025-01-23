Bucks-Heat game pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to travel delays

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' game tonight against the Miami Heat has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. CT due to travel delays.
The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
The delay follows weather-related issues that affected the team. Their game in New Orleans was postponed earlier this week due to historic snowfall.
The Bucks are currently scrambling to return to Milwaukee. They are scheduled to arrive at Mitchell Airport around 5 p.m. before heading to the game.
TMJ4’s Rod Burks joined TMJ4 News at 4 from Fiserv Forum to discuss preparations for the anticipated game.
The game will be televised on TNT, truTV, and Max. Prior to the game, TNT will reveal the starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
