Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer agrees to multi-year contract extension

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer, right, gestures to the crowd with general manager Jon Horst, left, during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 8:18 PM, Aug 24, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the NBA Championship-winning team, the Bucks announced Tuesday.

The team said in a statement that he agreed to a "multi-year contract extension," but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he agreed to a three-year contract extension. That extension would tie Budenholzer to the Bucks through the 2024-25 season.

“What an incredible journey we’ve been on and winning the NBA Championship this season makes us appreciate how difficult it is to win and how grateful we are to have the best players and coaches in place to get the job done,” said Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan in the statement. “Mike’s strong leadership, coaching expertise, commitment to player development, and adaptability have been instrumental as we work together to compete for and win championships. We’re thrilled with the work Bud has done together with Jon Horst and Peter Feigin and are proud to sign him to this extension.”

Coach 'Bud' started his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 1994 where he worked as a video coordinator and then assistant coach. In 2013 Budenholzer joined the Atlanta Hawks where he worked as head coach.

In 2018, Budenholzer continued in his role as head coach for the Bucks. His time with the Bucks hit an all-time high this year as he led the team to an NBA Championship, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

