Bucks-Hawks connections you might not have known

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and while there aren't a lot of connections between the two teams, there are a few that merit a mention.

The Hawks were actually in Milwaukee from 1951 to '55. Even Superstar Bob Pettit couldn't lift them out of last. After four straight cellar seasons, the team moved to St. Louis and later Atlanta.

The Bucks nearly had Bogdan Bogdanovic in a failed sign and trade in the offseason. The Hawks swooped in and got him.

Bench players Jeff Teague and Tony Snell played for each team. And former Bucks scout and assistant coach Mike McNeive is Atlanta's Director of Basketball Operations, and lives in Oak Creek.

You can't forget the Bucks Head Coach is the last coach to get the Hawks this far. Mike Budenholzer took Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015.

By the way, the Bucks are enormous favorites in this series. A 7 point favorite in game 1, and an 83 percent favorite to win the series.

