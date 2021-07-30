Watch
Bucks GM: No knee procedure necessary for Antetokounmpo

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, during a parade for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:57:15-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. He sat out the last two games of that series but came back later in the postseason and earned NBA Finals MVP honors.

Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and earn their first championship in 50 years.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

