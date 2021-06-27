Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Bucks fans travel to Atlanta for Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals [PHOTOS]

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is halfway across the country in Atlanta, but that didn't matter to Bucks fans. Check out all the Milwaukee fans our crew spotted on the road:

BUCKSATL9.jpeg
Bucks fans showed up to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals - all the way down in Atlanta!Photo by: TMJ4
BUCKSATL.jpeg
BUCKSATL2.jpeg
BUCKSATL3.jpeg
BUCKSATL4.jpeg
BUCKSATL5.jpeg
BUCKSATL6.jpeg
BUCKSATL7.jpeg
BUCKSATL8.jpeg
BUCKSATL10.jpeg
BUCKSATL11.jpeg
