Bucks fans remain optimistic after another loss without Giannis

MILWAUKEE — From prom, to wedding photos, to friend reunions, Deer District was packed with optimistic fans after Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

Dressed in their best, a group of Nathan Hale High School students snapped some pictures around Fiserv before heading to their prom.

“We knew the Bucks were going to win in five so we decided to come to take pictures here,” Sergio, a senior at Nathan Hale, said.

Hundreds of other fans filled Deer District and the surrounding bars, not only to cheer on their team but to celebrate their own special moments.

Saturday was the Bucks’ first away game for the Eastern Conference first-round series. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 121-99. The Heat now leads 2-1 in the playoff series.

Still, even without their star forward, Bucks fans remain optimistic that Antetokounmpo will be back soon and that the Bucks will win the next games.

“Even without Giannis we can still do a lot,” Christian Hailey, a student at Silverbrook Intermediate School, said. “Last time we won without Giannis. We just need Khris Middleton to do his thing and for Jrue Holiday to play defense.”

Win or lose, the fans looked forward to the game as a chance to come together. Umar Mason, a fan, was there to watch.

“It lifts your spirits to be able to have time with your grandkids and families. To enjoy the positivity and the positive comradery out here,” Mason exclaimed.

Fans said that a playoff run alone is part of the reason Milwaukee is so special.

“When the team comes together like this, the city comes together to support it,” Mason said.

Game 4 of the Bucks-Heat series is Monday in Miami.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip