Bucks fans gather at Mitchell International Airport to welcome players home

MILWAUKEE — Get ready Milwaukee, we can officially start saying Bucks in six after the monstrous comeback in Boston to take Game 5.

We’re just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals and now Giannis and company can rest up for tomorrow’s game 6 here at home with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Last night's game though, talk about a nailbiter! Not even a bloody eye for the Greek Freak could stop the Celtics from fearing the deer and nabbing a 110-107 win.

“I waitress, so I was working and the restaurant was just like all screaming, yelling at the tv. It was pretty cool,” said Bucks fan, Lainey Johnston.

Just hours after taking the series lead, fans welcomed the team back home at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport hoping to get a glimpse of our superstars and get ready for what’s sure to be an incredible game.

Before hopping on that flight, Giannis said last night’s win was sweet but the work isn’t over.

“Feels good, feels good but at the end of the day, we have two games ahead of us… put ourselves in a position to win.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip