Bucks fan wins big after making jackpot half-court shot

MILWAUKEE — 47 feet.

That’s how far it is between an NBA half court and the net. For Jaylen Springfield, that distance meant nothing.

Springfield is still in shock after he sunk a half-court jackpot shot Friday night during the Milwaukee Bucks halftime.

Just days earlier, another fan made the same shot Wednesday night as the Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls.

Both fans are now $10,000 richer.

After recently moving to Wisconsin from Tennessee, this was Springfield’s first Bucks game ever.

He said some people approached him at Friday’s game and asked him to take the shot.

“I turned them down like nine times, but they eventually got me,” Springfield said.

Upon agreeing, Springfield was brought to the court where he successfully made a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and finally the half-court for the big win.

Dozens from the sidelines sprinted to celebrate Springfield, including Bucks Forward Jae Crowder.

TMJ4's Kaylee Staral showed people in the Deer District Sunday that special moment. They couldn’t believe it.

“Ooooh! And he got it off in time! That’s crazy,” Renz Arcelao screamed.

Jacob Krnau and Jack Whalen were at the game and saw Springfield’s money shot.

“That was the loudest the arena got the entire night,” Krnau exclaimed while his friend jumped up and down in excitement.

Springfield says he plans to invest some of the money, but also treat his family.

“I’m going to take my daughters to the Wisconsin Dells, most definitely,” Springfield said.

Others in the Deer District are hopeful they’ll make that shot someday so they too can win big.

“I have to pay off my tuition and student loans,” Arcelao said.

“I’d buy 5,000 TVs,” Whalen screamed.

For the fans, $10,000 is a dream. For Springfield, that money is a reality that he credits to a little luck and faith.

“I know luck is really real, but God is really real too.”

