Bucks fall to Celtics 109-86 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, series tied

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The series is now tied 1-1.

The Bucks got off to a terrible start. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 10 of 12 shots in the first half.

The Celtics were leading 32-21 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Bucks continued to trail 65-40.

The #Bucks can't even get off a good shot before the half. Jaylen Brown 5-5 on 3's. 9-10 overall. 25 points. Giannis 2-12. 9 turnovers. #Celtics lead 65-40 at the break. And it's every bit that ugly. — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 4, 2022

The score was 83-66 by the end of the third. By the end of the game, the Celtics won 109-86.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half. Brown shook off a dismal shooting night in Game 1, scoring 25 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from the 3. Jayson Tatum added 19 points and eight assists.

Al Horford had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics played without point guard Marcus Smart after he was ruled out with a bruised right thigh.

The series returns to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The #Bucks are 3-18 on 3's. The #Celtics 20-43 on the same. Good night now. This series returns to MKE tied at 1. — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 4, 2022

