Bucks expect new big man DeMarcus Cousins to be available to play Wednesday night vs. Hornets

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
DeMarcus Cousins
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:21:41-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez.

The 31-year-old Cousins is a four-time All-Star.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Cousins would be available for the team's Wednesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.

The Bucks have won seven straight games but have been dealing with frontcourt issues.

Center Brook Lopez hasn’t played since a season-opening victory because of a back injury.

Cousins played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers last season.

He averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.

