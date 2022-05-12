Bucks defeat Celtics 110-107 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 110-107 Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks are now one win away from the Eastern Conference finals.

The defending champion Bucks lead 28-26 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Celtics took over 54-47.

Giannis hit 'em with the reverse uno. pic.twitter.com/OGlGKItmNE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 12, 2022

By the end of the third, the Bucks continued to trail 86-77.

With less than 40 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Bucks and Celtics were tied 105-105.

BIG BUCKET BY BOBBY!! pic.twitter.com/GImsaKV1bP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 12, 2022

With a nail-biting finish, the Bucks defeated the Celtics 110-107.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

