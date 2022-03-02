Bucks' Brooks donates $70,000 in books, funds to local youth

MILWAUKEE — A champion on and off the court, Bucks center Brook Lopez is providing nearly $70,000 in donated books and funds to three Milwaukee Public Schools and the Next-Door Foundation.

In honor of Read Across America Day, students at Cass Street Elementary School, Seifert Elementary School, and Burbank Elementary School can each choose up to five books at their Scholastic Book Fair.

This initiative is expected to provide nearly 6,000 books to more than 1,100 students across the three schools.

In addition, Lopez will continue his support of Next-Door Foundation with a $25,000 donation to purchase books for the organization’s library.

This is Lopez's third year supporting the Next Door Foundation. In the past, Lopez helped renovate the facility's library and purchase books.

