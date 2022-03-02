Watch
Bucks' Brooks donates $70,000 in books, funds to local youth

Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez looks at his championship ring before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 10:07:15-05

MILWAUKEE — A champion on and off the court, Bucks center Brook Lopez is providing nearly $70,000 in donated books and funds to three Milwaukee Public Schools and the Next-Door Foundation.

In honor of Read Across America Day, students at Cass Street Elementary School, Seifert Elementary School, and Burbank Elementary School can each choose up to five books at their Scholastic Book Fair.

This initiative is expected to provide nearly 6,000 books to more than 1,100 students across the three schools.

In addition, Lopez will continue his support of Next-Door Foundation with a $25,000 donation to purchase books for the organization’s library.

This is Lopez's third year supporting the Next Door Foundation. In the past, Lopez helped renovate the facility's library and purchase books.

