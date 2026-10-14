Bucks beginning post-Antetokounmpo era under new coach Taylor Jenkins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Last season: 32-50, missed playoffs

COACH: Taylor Jenkins (1st season with Bucks, 7th season overall, 250-214)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Washington

DEPARTURES: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Bobby Portis

ADDITIONS: F Nate Ament, G Brayden Burries, G Tyler Herro, G Kasparas Jakučionis, G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr., G Caris LeVert, C Kel’el Ware

What to expect

Milwaukee is retooling after the offseason trade of Antetokounmpo, who owns virtually every major career record in franchise history. With the two-time MVP now in Miami, the Bucks must spend this season sorting out which of their many newcomers are keepers. The Bucks’ string of nine straight playoff appearances ended last season when Antetokounmpo played a career-low 36 games due to injury. The Bucks figure to finish well out of the playoff mix again this year and could end up near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Rather than talking about wins and losses, new coach Taylor Jenkins has emphasized building the right habits and never getting outworked as the Bucks seek to instill the right culture for this new era.

Strengths and weaknesses

Nell Redmond/AP Photo/Nell Redmond Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The good: The Bucks have plenty of depth in the backcourt with the additions of Herro and Burries to join a group that already included Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. among others. Herro is a 2025 All-Star, Burries is a lottery pick and Rollins finished fifth in balloting for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award last season. Although Porter played only 38 games, he had a team-high 7.4 assists per game and was second on the Bucks in points per game (17.4). One of Jenkins’ big challenges will be sorting out playing time among all these guards.

The not-so-good: This team has no real star power now that Antetokounmpo has departed. Herro’s the only player on the roster who has been selected to an All-Star Game, but Milwaukee doesn’t have nearly as many options in its frontcourt as it does in its backcourt. The Bucks need 7-footer Myles Turner to recapture the form he showed during his 10 years with Indiana. In his first season in Milwaukee last year, Turner had a career-low 5.3 rebounds per game. His 11.3 points per game marked his lowest average since his rookie year.

Players to watch

Nell Redmond/AP Photo/Nell Redmond Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) blocks the shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Burries’ performance in the NBA Summer League suggests the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft could have a long and productive career. He is the guy on this roster who is most likely to have a major role on Milwaukee’s next playoff team. All the former Heat players who arrived in the Antetokounmpo trade (Herro, Jakučionis, Jaquez and Ware) bear watching. Herro has an expiring contract and Jaquez could become a restricted free agent after the season, so the Bucks must decide soon whether they’re part of the future. Ware is a 22-year-old 7-footer who had some intriguing moments in Miami but couldn’t sustain a major role. He should get more of a chance to prove himself in Milwaukee. Jakučionis, who is only 20, has plenty of long-range potential.

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